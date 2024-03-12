The State of War, Plus Excess Deaths Up 40%

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Visit: https://thefrontline.store
Web: https://thefrontline.army
In our weekly round up, Lee, Warren & Lee get down to facts about the 2 main battle fronts in Ukraine and Gaza, the meaningless posturing from NATO, Russian military might and the state of the world’s excess death crisis since the YKW.