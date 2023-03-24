GOP Civil War: DeSantis Talks Trump During Piers Morgan Interview

"Ron DeSantis is a brilliant young leader, Yale event Harvard law, who would make a great Governor of Florida. He loves our country. He's a true fighter." - Donald J. Trump

"You made a fatal error in your relationship with Donald Trump... you got too popular." - Piers Morgan

STEVE'S TAKE: DeSantis, is a regular guy who is a man of the people. He has honor, integrity, values truth, freedom, God and country. He is courageous enough to stand by his principles no matter what the left or RINOs have to say about it and seems to be more principled than Donald Trump who has leftovers from his time as a Democrat. He appears to be very genuine... a true Patriotic American leader.

He supports our veterans and is one himself. During his military career, DeSantis has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Iraq Campaign Medal.

#DeSantis2024

Watch the Piers Morgan Vs. Ron DeSantis Full UNCUT Interview at https://rumble.com/v2ekvrq-piers-morgan-vs.-ron-desantis-the-full-uncut-interview-.html

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC

YouTube - www.youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!