Signs Of The Times. Biden Pardons Chinese Spies. Trump Person Of Year. South Korean Pres Impeached

Trump, Time’s person of the year, takes a very New York victory lap

The president-elect rang in the day’s trading at the New York Stock Exchange on the same day he received the magazine’s annual honor for a second time.





President-elect Donald Trump stood on the balcony at the New York Stock Exchange, smiling and clapping, an all-caps red “TIME” logo displayed in humongous type above his head.





SIGN OF THE TIMES Time slammed for Kamala Harris ‘Person of the Year’ nod as critics blast ‘it needs to be Trump’ after assassination bids

This year's shortlist includes past winners and a British royal





Trump — visiting the exchange to ceremonially ring in the day’s trading — was flanked by two photos of the magazine’s new cover proclaiming him “person of the year” for a second time. He was accompanied by an entourage that included wife Melania, daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, and Vice President-elect JD Vance.





Every TIME Person of the Year for the past 25+ years. Since 1927, Time magazine has named a Person of the Year, a living symbol of the year that was.





The title is not necessarily considered an honor or award; instead, Time describes its picks in terms of influence and importance.





Here's every Person of the Year for the past quarter of a century ... and counting.





White House Caught in Dronegate Cover-Up? — White House Spokesman Kirby Denies Drone Incursions Despite NJ Military Base Confirming 11 Breaches





Biden Commutes the Sentences of 1,500 Americans, a Record for One Day

Most of those being granted clemency had been placed in home confinement during the pandemic. Some Republicans have tried to push legislation that would have forced those people to return to prison.





Victims ‘shocked’ after Biden grants clemency to ‘kids-for-cash’ judge and $54 million embezzler





Biden commutes sentence of official who stole $53M from small Illinois town, sparking outrage. Biden commutes sentence of former Dixon, Illinois, comptroller Rita Crundwell, convicted in largest municipal embezzlement in US history





Biden pardons Chinese spies convicted of stealing American tech secrets





Biden White House considering pre-emptive pardon for retired Gen. Mark Milley, who made secret phone calls to China





Biden administration inks renewed science cooperation deal with China; Republicans cry foul





Xi Jinping Rejects Donald Trump's Inauguration Invitation





South Korea lawmakers vote to impeach president over martial law declaration. The court has up to 180 days to determine whether to dismiss Yoon as president or restore his powers





What is a self-coup? South Korea president’s attempt ended in failure − a notable exception in a growing global trend





South Korea Impeaches President Yoon Suk Yeol Over Martial-Law Decision. Prime minister is set to assume presidential powers on interim basis





