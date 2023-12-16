America’s ruling class hates despise despite blood-Venetta against God and God‘s people they hate God it’s just that simple. They are at war with God.

The leaders of the Bolshevik revolution, Haidet God they were not atheist they were Satanist

The leaders of America’s Nazi regime are Satanist

At the core of it, they hate Jesus Christ they hate what is good they hate what is right and they are at war we have the new Nazis the new Nazis plan to re-imagine the entire world

Their plan with technology with artificial intelligence synthetic biology, and all the various advancements that they’re making in science. Their plan is to eradicate Genesis.

Meaning, they plan to eradicate God’s creation, and to replicate it with a man-made Genesis. THE PLAN is to illuminate everything God made.