429) Telecom's Weaponized 5G Caught in the Act While we Sleep
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
1350 views • 12 months ago

The spinning phenomenon of living beings is the phased array effect of remote toroidal fields. Please go to souce for more information.


Source — Reinette Senum's Foghorn Express; Apr 29, 2024

Telecom's Weaponized 5G Caught in the Act While we Sleep — NEXRAD Exposes Telecoms' Dirty Secret: The 5G Smoking Gun. Been feeling funky lately? https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/telecoms-weaponized-5g-caught-in


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

5gmicrowaveweapontelecom6gspinningweaponizedradarphased arraynexradfieldstoroidal
