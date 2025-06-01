The Antichrist Barack H. OBAMA praises his father Satan in public

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He is evil and brings death, bad luck and destruction to wherever he goes.
Believe me or not, but he will soon get a top job that will grant him global influence.
Barack H. Obama is the Antichrist, who will soon reappear in global politics.
Trump cannot save America.
Look to Jesus, everyone else is useless in terms of salvation.
Wishing you all the best,
Good luck
Stay safe and be vigilant.
Warmest regards
Your christian friend