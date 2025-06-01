He is evil and brings death, bad luck and destruction to wherever he goes.

Believe me or not, but he will soon get a top job that will grant him global influence.

Barack H. Obama is the Antichrist, who will soon reappear in global politics.





Trump cannot save America.

Look to Jesus, everyone else is useless in terms of salvation.





Wishing you all the best,

Good luck





Stay safe and be vigilant.

Warmest regards









Your christian friend