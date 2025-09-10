JD, it took you 8 months to figure out these "core issues"..?

Adding:

Key Points from the Russian Defense Ministry Briefing

➡️Russian forces carried out overnight strikes with precision weapons and drones against defense industry facilities in Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir, Vinnitsa, and Lvov regions.

➡️No targets in Poland were planned.

➡️The drones allegedly crossing into Poland have a maximum range of no more than 700 km.

➡️The Russian Defense Ministry is ready to hold consultations with its Polish counterparts “on this matter.”

➡️Euros should sit the f*ck down and stop acting like little c*nts (they didn't say that, but they were thinking it!)