Uplifting positive Galactic Messages with Dr. Michelle Peal, N.D.!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On today’s Out of this World Radio show on Radio Sol International in Vienna, Austria, I discuss my upcoming Galactic Wisdom Conference and give many spiritual and galactic messages, and then interview Dr. Michelle Peal, a fantastic and wonderful medical doctor. See: www.galacticwisdomconference.com I hope you can all listen to this uplifting and positive radio show! If we all work together, we can and will create a much better and happier world! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted www.outofthisworld1150.com