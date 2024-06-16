No One Has Gone To The Shamayim

John 3:13 "And no man hath ascended up to the shamayim, but he that came down from the shamayim, the son of man who is from the shamayim."





2Kings 2:11-12 And it came to pass, as they still went on, and talked, that, behold, there appeared a chariot and horses of fire and parted them both asunder. Eliyah went up by a whirlwind to the shamayim. Eliysha saw it and cried, "My father, my father, the chariot of YaHsharal and its horseman." Then he saw him no more. He took hold of his own clothes and rent them in two pieces.