PEDOGRAM - How Instagram Connected Pedophiles to Under-Age Sex Content! - 060723

I'm sharing this video with it's description, from

"The News & Why It Matters with Sara Gonzales"

Premiered Jun 7, 2023BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre and contributor Jaco Booyens join the show to break down a new Wall Street Journal article that exposes Instagram's algorithm that connected pedophiles to under-age sex content. Former President Donald Trump is under attack and may see new criminal indictments as early as next week. Trump’s attorneys met with the Justice Department to discuss possible charges of “gathering, transmitting or losing” of national defense information. CNN's CEO, Chris Licht, is GONE! Tucker Carlson debuted his new Twitter show, and it broke the internet with over 83 million views in 24 hours. Pennsylvania police made a very questionable arrest on Monday. Damon Atkins was arrested for reading the Bible while protesting a Pride event at City Hall in Reading.

original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tVVVPmPRtpM&ab_channel=TheNews%26WhyItMatterswithSaraGonzales




