The WHITE HORSE IS the KILLER VACCINES and now The BIRD FLU

The white horse of Revelation chapter 6 is none other than the inspired scientist and medical industry that force COVID-19 onto the world. And that gave this world the killer vaccines. You might ask why I say that. I explain it in this video. I get over the top on this one because p this upsets me greatly. You will see in this video where I come forth with the truth of the white horse