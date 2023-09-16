© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CDC Director Mandy Cohen Recommends A COVID mRNA Booster For Everyone 6 Months And Older.🤣
Pfizer's Latest Booster Received Approval Based On a Study Involving 10 Mice.
Moderna's new booster had a two-week trial with 50 people, resulting in one adverse event requiring medical attention.
Moderna did not provide any details about that adverse event.
Trust the science!
