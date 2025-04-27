Did They Get Her? Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Suspiciously Dies After Warning Shes Not Suicidal

Jeffrey Epstein's most prominent victim, Virginia Giuffre, died by suicide on Thursday according to her family - weeks after she said she had 'days to live' and was in renal failure following a collision with a bus.

The 41-year-old died in Neergabby, Australia, where she had been living for several years.

"It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia," he family said in a statement to NBC News. "She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking."

Learn More:

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/epstein-abuse-victim-virginia-giuffre-dies-suicide-according-family

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/dahboo7

USDT(Tron Network)- TDJkAcbDDqyszzYHM2dS9bVcqmdfhUh8zq

XRP- rKBRWUTreGNU9d3pL2gYUo23jn4UdKiAoS

Tag- 11026445

Mirrored - DAHBOO77





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/