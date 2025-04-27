Did They Get Her? Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Suspiciously Dies After Warning Shes Not Suicidal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jeffrey Epstein's most prominent victim, Virginia Giuffre, died by suicide on Thursday according to her family - weeks after she said she had 'days to live' and was in renal failure following a collision with a bus.
The 41-year-old died in Neergabby, Australia, where she had been living for several years.
"It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia," he family said in a statement to NBC News. "She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking."
Learn More:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/epstein-abuse-victim-virginia-giuffre-dies-suicide-according-family
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/dahboo7
USDT(Tron Network)- TDJkAcbDDqyszzYHM2dS9bVcqmdfhUh8zq
XRP- rKBRWUTreGNU9d3pL2gYUo23jn4UdKiAoS
Tag- 11026445
Mirrored - DAHBOO77
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/