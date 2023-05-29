© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0527 Nicole看七哥
The caring and love for the family brought out the importance of the concept of family and family education. The persistence of the belief and fitness were based on self-discipline. These are all Miles Guo's personal moral character.
對家庭的關懷和愛護，凸顯了家庭觀念和家庭教育的重要性。 信念的堅持和健身是建立在自律的基礎上的。 這些都是郭先生的個人品德。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
