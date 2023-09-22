Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 21





▪️The AFU have made another attempt at a massive drone strike on the Crimean peninsula.





Russian air defense and electronic warfare capabilities repelled the attack, neutralizing a total of more than 70 enemy drones.





▪️At the same time, Russian troops continued to strike at rear military facilities of the enemy.





Thus, in Kyiv, an attack hit a target in the industrial area of a radio plant





▪️Production facilities in Kharkiv region were hit again.





This time the target was the Malyshev Factory, where armored vehicles and tanks of the AFU were manufactured and repaired.





▪️In Cherkasy, enemy personnel locations were hit.





One of the hits damaged the building of the Hotel Centralnyi, which is used to house foreign mercenaries.





▪️An unnamed industrial facility in Halychyna was hit in Lviv region.





Also during the Russian strike, explosions were noted at various warehouses in the region.





▪️Active fighting continues on the southern flank of the Bakhmut defense.





The AFU are not abandoning plans to break through the Russian defenses at the site, concentrating additional forces near Klishchiivka.





▪️In the Vremivka sector, the AFU are rotating their forces and replenishing their losses.





At Staromaiors'ke, the enemy tried to attack Russian positions, but was hit by artillery fire and retreated.