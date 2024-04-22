Biblical UFO Deceptions-Ep 52-Passover, Israel, & Iran - Sunday April 21, 2024

In this episode Dr. John talks about the meaning of Passover and the current war between Israel and Iran. He also talks about the meaning of the Afikomen in the Passover seder tradition and where it came from. Also we will be reading from the scriptures from Zechariah 12, 13, & 14 along with Exodus 12 and Ezekiel 44, 45 & 46

HISTORY OF PASSOVER

