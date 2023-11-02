Searching for President Barack Obama's Birth Certificate in Hawaii

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I flew to Hawaii to directly find out for himself if President Barack Obama was really born there. Enjoy the scenery of Oahu!
All joking aside, here is a YouTube video laying out the evidence that Obama's birth certificate was faked:
Obama Birth Certificate Faked In Adobe Illustrator - Official Proof 1 ( Layers )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7s9StxsFllY
I believe he was born in Kenya and it is illegal to be President unless you are born in the United States.
