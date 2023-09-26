FBI Secret Involvement On January 6th

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Ron Paul and his co-host, Daniel McAdams, discuss the growing evidence against the FBI and how it had so many 'informants' and 'plants' in the crowd at the Capitol on January 6th, 2020, they need an audit to track all the participants down.
'Totalitarian UK Parliament Goes FULL STALIN On Russell Brand!'
