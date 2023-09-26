BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FBI Secret Involvement On January 6th
52 views • 09/26/2023

Dr. Ron Paul and his co-host, Daniel McAdams, discuss the growing evidence against the FBI and how it had so many 'informants' and 'plants' in the crowd at the Capitol on January 6th, 2020, they need an audit to track all the participants down.


The Liberty Report with Ron Paul and Daniel McAdams -

'Totalitarian UK Parliament Goes FULL STALIN On Russell Brand!'

'Too Crazy' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

The Liberty Report

NOTE: There is no connection between The Liberty Report or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

democratscorruptionfbibidenfbi informantscapitolcongessjanuary 6thjan 6thfbi plants
