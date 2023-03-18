© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2bw2oq636e
【#FreeMilesGuoNow】 3/18/2023 Zhongyuan Foshou: The honorable judge, I have no reason to doubt Mr. Miles Guo’s great love and to worry if his love would jeopardize my safety, wealth, and faith. I swear it in the name of God!”
#DOJ #FBI #SEC #GTV
【#立即释放郭文贵先生】 3/18/2023 中原佛手战友: “法官先生，我没有任何理由怀疑郭文贵先生的大爱，担心会对我个人安全财富信仰上带来任何损失，我以上帝的名来起誓保证!”
#美国司法部 #美国联邦调查局 #美国证监会 #GTV