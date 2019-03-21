BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"The future of human augmentation" on March 21, 2019 at Nokia Bell Labs headquarters in Murray Hill, New Jersey.
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 3 months ago

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZENFjtLExmE

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1928647170783326417?t=pbCpcAqTpTW61AiPx-6_6Q&s=19


Nanotechnology


Bio & Medicine

Networking nano-biosensors for wireless communication in the blood https://phys.org/news/2023-11-networking-nano-biosensors-wireless-communication-blood.html

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1928603498163188201?t=xa4AM56Me_jW1YZpoMAJzQ&s=19


GLOBAL UNIVERSITIES, GOVERNMENTS AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS STANDARDIZATION ORGANIZATIONS MUST JUST BE CONSPIRACY THEORISTS EH! https://rumble.com/v6u3orf-413357595.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1926384566601707660?t=F8_88vimlao20FKryj7Ezg&s=19


Donald J Trump Announced That He Wants Spectrum Available For 6G ASAP! Do You Even Know What 6G Is As The American Public? https://rumble.com/v6ttntx-412889829.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1927373514799034789?t=ukG4jr9mxPA1ty6JyAkM-Q&s=19


European Union Parliament:

Ethical and societal challenges in the face of the technological tsunami that is coming

Study25-07-2022

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/thinktank/fr/document/EPRS_STU(2022)729543

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1928270735820124648?t=Ea7pfOvf4nObmwwd9x77xQ&s=19


THz Signal Propagation https://search.brave.com/search?q=using+the+body+to+propagate+thz+signals&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8da27eb38c30cb3f761055

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1928922306711068677?t=8ie8q7WZkoTlayvSLLxtzQ&s=19


Bioprinting Inside the Body, Without Breaking the Skin Ultrasound enables minimally invasive 3D-printing of tissues, therapies, and more https://spectrum.ieee.org/bioprinting-inside-the-body

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1927836948233584858?t=7eLxpeKJouYVfUOSXg4jhA&s=19


Davos 2015 - Rewriting Human Genes - The Chief Medical Officer of Moderna: "Hacking the software of life." (TEDx Talks 2017)" https://rumble.com/v6u073t-413194745.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1927480613822664774?t=aJ6aZTuQFat_hohOPNPFtQ&s=19


Golden Dome, wban-Biocybersecurity And Blockchain EH! https://rumble.com/v6tycd3-golden-dome-wban-biocybersecurity-and-blockchain-eh.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy