You'll love this one | Dept. of Justice manual says - BC/DL not ID

If you are seeking additional info about our Reclaim your Securities and/or Notice of Rescission info packs, fee, content, Payment information etc., you will find that info here Additional information





The link works and the info is there. You do not need a OneDrive account or password to access the info.





You can also contact us via our blog here http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/





Bensound copyright free music - dance music for short video





Have a miracle day, Adam





Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬