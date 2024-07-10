2 Guys Drinking Coffee w/ Professor David Clements

Professor David Clements is an attorney, former district attorney and college professor. After the 2020 election, David became concerned about the "irregularities" in the election process and results across the country. In an attempt to uncover the truth about the 2020 elections he brought the wrath of the "deep state" upon him costing him is job at the university and his law license (all for asking questions).

Since that time he has been a tireless investigator into the election fraud that created the coup d'état of 2020, AND trying to educate the public AND trying to prevent a recurrence of the election steal.

Professor Clements weaves in his Christian beliefs and offers a bit of hope to all this madness.