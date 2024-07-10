2 Guys Drinking Coffee w/ Professor David Clements

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Professor David Clements is an attorney, former district attorney and college professor. After the 2020 election, David became concerned about the "irregularities" in the election process and results across the country. In an attempt to uncover the truth about the 2020 elections he brought the wrath of the "deep state" upon him costing him is job at the university and his law license (all for asking questions).
Since that time he has been a tireless investigator into the election fraud that created the coup d'état of 2020, AND trying to educate the public AND trying to prevent a recurrence of the election steal.
Professor Clements weaves in his Christian beliefs and offers a bit of hope to all this madness.