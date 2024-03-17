FAKE MEAT’S FREE FALL | The HighWire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The HighWire with Del Bigtree | FAKE MEAT’S FREE FALL. Fake meat is dead! The plant based meat sector screeches to a halt as the Bill Gates-backed idea can no longer tread water amid the weight of its own untruths, false advertising and public shunning.