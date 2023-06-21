I Have Seen Your Future - The End of America (The TimeKeeper)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The TimeKeeper speaks about the dangers of pride and gives some insight on how to protect yourself against this deadly sin. He stresses the importance of humility and accountability as the world transitions through a dark period.
On YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@thetimekeeperjourneys
Music: Dark Sad Ambient Pianon by Danielyan Ashot