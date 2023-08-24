Iran, Banks, Caterpillars & Wheat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Aug 24, 2023
Iran has unveiled an attack drone that is capable of bombing Israel into the Stone Age. We also take a look as Major Banks closing, as well as retail stores. Pastor Stan shares in-depth with us how the Bible describes men as caterpillars and what that would mean for America. Finally, we take a look at how your cell phone is tracking you and how human cells are merged with Artificial Intelligence.
00:00 - Iran Unveils Attack Drone
02:55 - Banks Close
03:58 - Donald Trump & Giuliani
06:02 - Stop Complying Video
10:21 - Men as Caterpillars
19:03 - When America Falls
23:05 - Cell Phone Tracking You
23:49 - Church fined $1.2M for defying Lock Downs
25:27 - Merging Human Brain Cells with AI
27:13 - Bio-Engineered Food
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology
to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology
Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com
to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!
OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only
Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
for "God's Treasure Offer".
Email Pastor Stan:
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
Visit our Download Section here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3b4vem-iran-banks-caterpillars-and-wheat-08242023.html