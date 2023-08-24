BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Iran, Banks, Caterpillars & Wheat
High Hopes
High Hopes
77 views • 08/24/2023

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Aug 24, 2023


Iran has unveiled an attack drone that is capable of bombing Israel into the Stone Age. We also take a look as Major Banks closing, as well as retail stores. Pastor Stan shares in-depth with us how the Bible describes men as caterpillars and what that would mean for America. Finally, we take a look at how your cell phone is tracking you and how human cells are merged with Artificial Intelligence.


00:00 - Iran Unveils Attack Drone

02:55 - Banks Close

03:58 - Donald Trump & Giuliani

06:02 - Stop Complying Video

10:21 - Men as Caterpillars

19:03 - When America Falls

23:05 - Cell Phone Tracking You

23:49 - Church fined $1.2M for defying Lock Downs

25:27 - Merging Human Brain Cells with AI

27:13 - Bio-Engineered Food


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3b4vem-iran-banks-caterpillars-and-wheat-08242023.html

Keywords
iranamericaprophecyisraelchurchartificial intelligencedonald trumpwheatbombinggiulianibanksprophecy clublockdownscell phone trackingstan johnsonstop complyingcaterpillarsattack dronebio-engineered foodmajor banks closingretail stores closinghuman cells merging with aimen as caterpillarswhen america fallsmillion dollar fine
