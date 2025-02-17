BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
President Trump Demonstrates How the Art of the Deal Works Wonders in the Middle East
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
783 followers
53 views • 7 months ago

Every Democrat, most world leaders, and good chunk of Republican lawmakers were aghast earlier this month when President Donald Trump told the world he was going to take over Gaza and turn it into the Riviera of the Middle East.


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood at a podium to his right and smirked as President Trump shocked the world. Are we now seeing why he was so giddy about the announcement?


Arab countries have scoffed at the notion of helping the people of Gaza for years. They've made demands of Israel but have not wanted to lift a finger, spend a penny, or do anything themselves to help Palestinians. Now, it seems that they're ready to take action.


Read More: https://americanpoliticalreport.com/president-trump-demonstrates-how-the-art-of-the-deal-works-wonders-in-the-middle-east/

Keywords
israeldonald trumpmiddle eastegyptbenjamin netanyahujordangazahamastop storythe jd rucker showlede
