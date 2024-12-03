BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nebraska Gov Pete Ricketts Covid Press Conference Replay and Review (3/24/20)
45 views • 6 months ago

Gov. Ricketts Announces Extended Tax Deadline, Overviews the State’s Continuity Plans, and COVID-19 from March 24, 2020

Cheap Tricks Ricketts always has time to joke around during the very serious and deadly fake pandemic where supposedly people are dying in overcrowded hospitals, with dancing nurses in the halls, but that didn’t stop him from goofing around everyday…

You can find more of Pete Ricketts covid crimes at the Pete Ricketts -Nebraska Covid Criminal Database. The Pete Ricketts -Nebraska Covid Criminal Database is a collection of videos, video links, and other documents detailing Pete Ricketts' covid crimes.

Pete Ricketts -Nebraska Covid Criminal Database is at https://realfreenews.com/nebraska and

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/pete-ricketts-nebraska-covid-criminal?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

#PeteRicketts #CovidCriminal

current eventsnewsheadlineslivenowinfonebraskareal free news
