EPISODE 18: IF YOU ARE STILL ASLEEP, IT’S BECAUSE YOU REFUSE TO WAKE UP
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
1 view • 03/08/2023

We told you that you we were being lied to. We told you to doubt everything and to look into it yourself to verify everything that was being conveyed to you from all sides. We openly respected your sovereignty and capacity to assess information, risks and outcomes for yourself. Our giving of respect was reciprocated with insults, violence and calls to be removed from society. That’s okay though because we knew that the truth would win in time and the light of truth was the only supernatural power that had the chance to shake you from your slumber. To pull you from the clutches of this broken world. That light is always shining, but the evil that endeavors to overshadow reality, is crumbling rapidly right before your eyes. And as it all falls apart, this truth light shines through brighter and brighter by the day. My question to you is simple, “are you going to open your eyes to take in the light or are you going to hold onto the lies in order to preserve your worldview, even though it doesn’t align with reality?”


PODCAST: https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/9m8hTpeR0xb


https://youtu.be/Y8mTEQPt1Ts

Keywords
liespropagandatruth
