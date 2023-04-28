Nephilim, Hybrids, Mind Control, Weaponized Technology, Breaking Free

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This is what we will be discussing on May 3, 2023 at 2 pm EST in my interview with Dr. Laura Sanger, Ph.D. and Dr. Alphonzo Monzo III, ND.
Taking a deep look at the Nephilim Agenda and their advances in Mind-Control Technology and the ability to Break Free from it.
The interview will be May 3, 2023 at 2 pm EST, 12 pm MST
Dr. Monzo's links:
https://www.well-beingbydesign.com/
/ @wellbeingbydesig...
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
Dr. Sanger's links:
https://nolongerenslaved.com/
/ @nolongerenslaved
https://rumble.com/c/c-1212384
I have a new telegram group for fellowship come join us:
https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup
Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy.
https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...
HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe
To reach Robert: [email protected]
To reach Chelle: [email protected]