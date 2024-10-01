Unique Footage: Russian Su-35 Frightened To Death F-16 Pilot by Pushing Him Away From Tu-95SM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In the Internet appeared footage of an American F-16 fighter jet that tried to intercept a Russian strategic bomber Tu-95SM flying several hundred km from Alaska. The footage clearly shows how the American fighter jet was trying to approach the Russian bomber for further escort. However, at that moment, a Russian Su-35 flew a few meters from the F-16 fighter jet at high speed, demonstrating its weapons and technical capabilities to the American pilot............................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/