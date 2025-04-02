BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
God Says You're Righteous?! | Justification is Final. Forever.
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
5 views • 5 months ago

How can a guilty sinner be declared righteous—forever? In this heartfelt episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster reveals the unshakable truth about justification by God and God alone. Drawing from Romans 8:33 and other key Scriptures, he explores the eternal impact of God’s declaration over a believer’s life.

🕊️ You’ll discover:

    Why only God can justify
    How justification means you're declared righteous
    That Jesus’ righteousness is deposited to your account!
    The difference between self-righteousness and true righteousness
    Why God's verdict never changes

🔑 “It is God that justifieth.” (Romans 8:33)

🎁 Justification isn’t something you earn—it’s a gift, freely given to those who trust in Jesus Christ. Once justified, you're pardoned from guilt and the penalty of sin, your name written in the Book of Life, never to face condemnation again (Revelation 20:15).

📢 This episode is for the believer struggling with guilt, the doubter unsure of salvation, and the seeker longing to be right with God.

🙏 Share this with someone today. Don’t let them miss this truth that could change everything.

🔔 Subscribe for more devotions and words of hope.

Keywords
lake of firehow to be savedpeace with godforgiveness of sinbook of lifecan you lose your salvationjustification by faithspiritual encouragementchristian devotionalwords from the wordrighteousness of christpastor roderick webstersalvation explainedgospel teachingdeclared righteousromans 8 33christian assurance
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Purpose of Devotions

00:13Reflection on 'I Belong To The King'

01:10Understanding Justification by God

04:37The Righteousness of Christ Imputed

06:55Justification as a Free Gift

07:16God's Unchanging Verdict

08:26Final Encouragement and Closing

