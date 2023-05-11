⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400 (11 May 2023)

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(11 May 2023)





Part I

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units close to Dvurechnaya, Timkovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️The actions of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been disrupted close to Ivanovka (Kharkov region).





💥The enemy losses were up to 125 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 motor vehicles and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.





◽️1 ordnance depot of the AFU 67nd Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed near Neskuchnoye (Kharkov region).





◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥The enemy losses were up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles and 2 D-20 and D-30 howitzers.





◽️In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continue to conduct the offensive against the enemy in the western part of Artyomovsk. The Airborne Troops were supporting the units and restraining Ukrainian military personnel on the flanks.





✈️ Russian aviation have made 8 sorties in this area during the day. Artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have performed 95 fire tasks overnight.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have hit the enemy manpower and hardware close to Krasnoye, Kalinovka and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic's).





💥The enemy losses were up to 230 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, 6 motor vehicles, 1 D-30 howitzer and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar.





◽️1 artillery ammunition depot of the AFU 54th Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

Part II





◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy units close to Ugledar and Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Malinovka, Gulyai Pole, Novodanilovka and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).





💥The enemy losses were over 110 Ukrainian servicemen and 7 motor vehicles.





💥1 ammunition depot of the AFU 102th Artillery Brigade has been destroyed near Gulyai Pole (Zaporozhye region).





◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, 1 Msta-B howitzer and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.





💥In addition, 1 ammunition depot of the 124th Territorial Defence Brigade has been destroyed close to Kherson.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 96 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 123 areas.





💥Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane of the Ukrainian Air Force close to Chervony Mayak (Kherson region). 12 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles have been also intercepted.





◽️Air defence facilities have shot down 12 Ukrainian UAVs close to Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Opytnoye, Valerianovka, Novobakhmutovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Rabotino, Chubaryovka, Novoprokofyevka and Chapayevka (Zaporozhye region).





📊In total, 421 airplanes, 230 helicopters, 4,074 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 air defence missile systems, 9,069 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,098 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,787 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 10,124 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.



