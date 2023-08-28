BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pepe Escobar & Michael Hudson - BRICS Expansion is 'Historic' DEFEAT for U.S.-Led Order
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
54 views • 08/28/2023

Pepe Escobar & Michael Hudson - BRICS Expansion is 'Historic' DEFEAT for U.S.-led Order

I'm sharing this video from 'Danny Haiphong' on YouTube, from August 28, 2023, with description. 

Economist Michael Hudson and journalist Pepe Escobar came on the show to discuss their reaction to BRICS’ latest expansion following the 15th summit of the mechanism held in South Africa from August 22nd to August 24th.

