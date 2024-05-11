© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NYC Police State Assaults NYPD ATTACKS Pro-Palestinian Protesters statuscoupnews
Status Coup News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9wHsyVWZXI
"Fascist Police State!" NYPD ATTACKS Pro-Palestinian Protesters as Israel Rejects Ceasefire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4HNNeqefT8
NYPD Viciously TACKLE Pro-Palestinian Protester, HEADLOCK Her