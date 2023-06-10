Toronto Blue Jay's Pitcher CUT for Standing Against Groomers + for his Christian Beliefs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher, Anthony Bass, was cut one day after stating that he did not believe his post about boycotting target and Bud light, was anti-LGBTQ. They go after individuals of no, to scare others from standing up to their ever expensive cancerous take over, and confusing children with books like genderqueer, and drag queen story hour.We must all stand up against what has become a hateful, Maoist, authoritarian takeover of our nation.
#anthonybass #bluejays #woke #cancelculture #LGBTQ
original story: https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-news/blue-jays-cut-pitcher-anthony-bass-latest-anti-lgbtq-comments-rcna88605
