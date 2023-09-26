BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | White House Launches Office to Crack Down on Guns
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
155 views • 09/26/2023

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp:

White House Launches Office to Crack Down on Guns

The Biden administration has launched a new office aimed at repealing gun rights. The new White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention will be headed by Vice President Kamala Harris.

The White House continues calling on Congress to take action on firearms. And with the new office, the country is likely to see more debates on the right to bear arms. Yet, is the office actually focused on gun restrictions as a matter of public safety?

Or is it about something else entirely? In this episode, we’ll discuss.


🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉https://ept.ms/TheNewGunGrab_YT


🔴 Watch the New Special Report "The Capitol Hill Tapes" 👉 https://bit.ly/J6Tapes



Keywords
gun rights2aepoch tvjosh philippcross roadswhite house crack down
