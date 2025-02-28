BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UNSAFE & INEFFECTIVE (2024) - COVID Vaccine Documentary
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
873 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
222 views • 6 months ago

The Biggest Lie Ever Sold 

"EVEN IF YOU THINK YOU KNOW, THERE IS MORE TO THIS STORY THAN YOU'VE BEEN TOLD." 

In December 2020, major pharmaceutical companies rushed to market with new vaccines meant to curb a global pandemic. Produced with unprecedented speed, based on new formulations of previously problematic mRNA biotechnology, the mainstream media hailed these vaccines as a Godsend. Governments around the world held them up as a triumph of innovation and insisted they were both safe and effective. We have learned the truth. 

 

Unsafe and Ineffective is the true story of the biggest lie ever sold to the American people.  

https://unsafeandineffective.com/

 

  

To support CuresWanted, please consider leaving a tip! 

https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted 

 

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947 

Keywords
censorshipvitamin dsafe and effectivevaccinedarpascientismmandatesvaccine mandatesrobert f kennedy jrantivaxxerforced vaccinationvaerssocial contractswine flunattokinasevaccine hesitancycompulsory vaccinationcovid19covidivermectinsudden deathcovid variantmaddie de garaybrought to you by pfizerchakaruna media
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy