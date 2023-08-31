EPOCH TV | Gates Pushes Agenda to Chop Down Forests and Bury the Trees

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
Gates Pushes Agenda to Chop Down Forests and Bury the Trees
Watch the full LIVE 👉 https://ept.ms/BuryTheTreesCR
Billionaire Bill Gates is backing a new program to help fight climate change, which includes cutting down forests and burying the trees. And in other news, a group of 1,600 scientists have stepped forward to declare the loopholes in the “climate emergency” narrative.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.
>>>THIS IS TOTALLY INSANE