Evil Has Infected Mankind Verified/ Solution to Fight Back

People worldwide infected Covid Vaccination are emitting MAC addresses

We now have for 1st time in world evidence and to stop it





Study PDF for download

https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf





The people surrounding MasterPeace continue to move the world to awaken.

Caroline Mansfield joins Christopher James for an explosive presentation.

World is given evidence and more importantly the solution to stop it.

Chaos is off the charts worldwide mankind is loosing it's mind.

Only thru truth, love and courage can we fight back against this evil.





Every man and woman must remove the MAC transmissions occurring.





We are looking down a serious destruction of Gods creation and if we do not find a way to first wake people up and apply the powerful solutions shown on this and EVERY production from A Warrior Calls... then Mankind will parish.

Now is not the time to hide and cower but to stand up and face this evil shoulder to shoulder with your fellow man there is no other options.

To support your health like never before and Christopher James

Order MasterPeace by going to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

To address EMF mitigation bombarded with FLFE.net is the game changer

FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/





Thank you for all your love and support!

God Bless and God Speed

Christopher James