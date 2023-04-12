BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Arizona Cannabis Update
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
69 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 04/12/2023

The “Grand Canyon State” legalized adult-use sales just over two years ago, and though the Arizona market parallels other US markets in many ways, it has some notable exceptions.


Category composition is consistent with other US markets, but the overall market has exhibited slower growth than most emerging markets, up only 2% since 2021.


Pricing compression has also been less severe in AZ than in other US markets, with the EQ price of flower only dropping 13% from January to December 2022.


Given the market’s heavy verticalization, there has been significant brand consolidation (only second to Massachusetts), mostly driven by flower-producing ‘House Brand,’ defined as any brand produced and sold by a retailer within the same retail chain.


Episode 1133 The #TalkingHedge...

https://youtu.be/WKYE7CiIRqc

Keywords
cannabismarijuanammj
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy