The Power of Electroculture On Your Garden!

In this show I talk with David Wechsler from Electric Fertilizer all about electroculture and using electricity on your garden to grow more fruits and vegetables. You'll grow more food, that's much healthier, bigger and tastier. The fruits and vegetables will be much more resistant to pests and bugs that try to kill it.
David's Website
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/harveststorm (Use Code EHR5 to save at checkout)
Other electroculture episode
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-matt-roeske-supercharge-your-garden-using/id577009557?i=1000603878354
