The Power of Electroculture On Your Garden!

---------------------SHOW DETAILS

---------------------





Get access to my full health guides on Patreon!

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon





In this show I talk with David Wechsler from Electric Fertilizer all about electroculture and using electricity on your garden to grow more fruits and vegetables. You'll grow more food, that's much healthier, bigger and tastier. The fruits and vegetables will be much more resistant to pests and bugs that try to kill it.





---------------------

SHOW NOTES AND LINKS:

---------------------





David's Website

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/harveststorm (Use Code EHR5 to save at checkout)





Other electroculture episode

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-matt-roeske-supercharge-your-garden-using/id577009557?i=1000603878354





Listen on iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-david-wechsler-using-advanced-electroculture/id577009557?i=1000614960846





Listen on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3m6dCStPlUBOJgGM5wN2vJ





Show Page:

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/772





---------------------

EPISODE SPONSORS:

---------------------





Patreon Health Protocols

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon





Ozone Generators – Use code EHR7 to save 7%

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/promolifeozonepackage





Dragon’s Blood – Use code EHR10 to save 10%

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/dragonsblood





Vitamin E – Use code EHR15 to save 15%

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/pufaprotect





Relax FAR Infrared Sauna

https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/all/momentum98





---------------------

SUPPORT OUR WORK:

---------------------





Get My Patreon Health Protocols

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon





Visit our Store

https://www.biochargeme.com/





Support us on Amazon

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/amazon





My Amazon Recommended Products

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/amazonstore





Donate on Paypal

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/paypal





Favorite Supps:

Mitolfe - Use code EHR15 to save 15%!

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/mitolifewellness





Life Blud - Use code EHR10 to save 10%

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/lifeblud





---------------------

SUBSCRIBE & LISTEN:

---------------------





iTunes

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/itunes





Spotify

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/spotify





Stitcher

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/stitcher





iHeart Radio

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/iheartradio





---------------------

FOLLOW US:

---------------------





Newsletter

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/subscribe





Instagram

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/instagram





Facebook

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/facebook





Twitter

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/twitter





Youtube

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/youtube





Alternative Platforms:





In case they wipe us out above, you can find us below!





Telegram

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/telegram





Brighteon - My Favorite

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/brighteon





Bitchute

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/bitchute





Odysee

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/odysee





Rumble

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/rumble





Gab

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/gab





Health Disclaimer:

For informational purposes only. The information contained herein is not medical advice and should not be construed as such. No mineral, vitamin, nutrient, treatment or anything listed or linked to below (other than drugs) can cure or alter physiology in any way. Always seek the advice of a licensed healthcare professional before starting any diet, treatment, supplement or protocol. The information below is not meant to treat, or cure any disease. The creator of this document assumes no risk for the consumption of any products contained in this document or from associated websites.