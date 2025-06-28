REV17: Destroying the Whore of Babylon | Day 1 | June 20th

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REV17: Destroying the Whore of Babylon 3 Day Event
📅 June 20–22, 2025 | 📍 Church of Glad Tidings & The Embassy of Heaven
This 3-day spiritual warfare summit brings together bold warriors for the children—truth-tellers, frontline advocates, and Kingdom defenders—committed to exposing the darkest crimes on Earth.
🔥 Lewis Herms will be among the powerful voices speaking truth without fear as we expose global child sex trafficking, equip the body of Christ with practical training, and unite in action.
This isn’t just a conference—it’s a battleground for souls. We’re joining forces to launch Peace of Heaven Children’s Paradise, a sacred healing sanctuary for rescued kids.
Stand with us. Learn with us. Fight with us.
Together, we reclaim Heaven’s inheritance—our children.
MORE ABOUT THE EVENT https://www.peaceofheaven.life/rev17
PEACE OF HEAVEN (A SAFE HOUSE FOR RESCUED CHILDREN) https://www.peaceofheaven.life/
DONATE TO HELP US SAVE KIDS
https://www.peaceofheaven.life/donate
