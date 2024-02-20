Xaver Ayral: Our Lady's Secret to Maximin at La Salette of a Great French Monarch! (Highlights)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother and Refuge of the End Times
Feb 16, 2024
Restream highlights! Author and 'Marian detective' Xavier Reyes-Ayral unravels for us Our Lady's extraordinary secret to Maximin at La Salette, and the coming of a Great French Monarch that will rescue a devastated Europe as well as a holy pope for the restoration of the Catholic Church.
Xavier shares his eye-opening discoveries in his brand new book, "Revelation", which can be purchased on Amazon and at a fine bookstore near you.
Full Interview from 2022 is here: https://youtube.com/live/aMYzxFFT7Pk?...
