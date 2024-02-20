BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Xaver Ayral: Our Lady's Secret to Maximin at La Salette of a Great French Monarch! (Highlights)
17 views • 02/20/2024

Mother and Refuge of the End Times


Feb 16, 2024


Restream highlights! Author and 'Marian detective' Xavier Reyes-Ayral unravels for us Our Lady's extraordinary secret to Maximin at La Salette, and the coming of a Great French Monarch that will rescue a devastated Europe as well as a holy pope for the restoration of the Catholic Church.


Xavier shares his eye-opening discoveries in his brand new book, "Revelation", which can be purchased on Amazon and at a fine bookstore near you.

Full Interview from 2022 is here: https://youtube.com/live/aMYzxFFT7Pk?...



📖​ Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises

US LINK: https://a.co/d/5XuT6vw

AUSTRALIA: https://amzn.asia/d/isEkGkq

OTHER: https://www.booktopia.com.au/pieta-of-the-apocalyse-ron-ray/book/9780645665208.html


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6nFxwwchCU


catholicend timeseuroperestorationsecretvirgin maryrescuedevastationour ladyla salettegreat french monarchmother and refugexaver ayralmaximinholy pope
