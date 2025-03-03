BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Equalization Payments, Media Bias, First Nations Land Claims, Parents + with Blaine Higgs (P 2)
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 6 months ago

Donate to help us make more shows at www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.


Join us as we pick up our eye-opening conversation with The Hon. Blaine Higgs, former Premier of New Brunswick.


🔥 Key Topics in This TV Episode:


✅ Canada’s Economic Future – Why New Brunswick should reduce dependency on equalization payments.

✅ Media Accountability – How biased coverage shapes public perception and suppresses key information.

✅ Parental Rights in Schools – Why parents must be informed about major decisions affecting their children.

✅ First Nations Land Claims – The legal battle with national implications.

✅ Religious Freedom & Media Bias – The double standard in media representation.


The full interview can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6brLgrYC7g


📩 Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel & follow us on Facebook for up to date content.


🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode you can also sign up for our email list here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/SIOjsQm?source_id=47da1c3d-c366-42f6-8dfb-95daf8437787&source_type=em


FIND US AT:


🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

📱 Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytene

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15CfHysmnsJO

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene

Keywords
blainehiggsfaytene
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy