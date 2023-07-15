BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
China’s Drilling the World’s DEEPEST Hole - What they're NOT TELLING US
High Hopes
High Hopes
80 views • 07/15/2023

Two Bit da Vinci


July 13, 2023


China Drilling: Thanks, DeleteMe, for sponsoring this video! Protect your online Info Today with Delete Me https://JoinDeleteMe.com/TwoBitDavinci


The world's biggest, fastest, and tallest, are incredible bragging rights for countries. Sources of national pride, that can set the tone for future generations. But not all megaprojects are created equal, and with China setting off to drill a 36,000-foot deep hole, there are some exciting things to talk about. So why exactly is China doing this, and what do they hope to achieve? Let's figure this out together!




Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

0:28 - China's Plans

1:47 - Why?

2:25 - Oil?

4:30 - Geothermal Energy?

5:35 - Raw Materials

7:45 - Diversifying

9:14 - Scientific Research

10:50 - Challenges of Drilling

13:55 - Drilling Breakthroughs

15:35 - Future Economics


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5Mud1ubq20

Keywords
chinaholedrillingtwo bit da vinciworlds deepest36000 feet deep
