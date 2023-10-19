Drink Along #87: Breckenridge Brewing Vanilla Porter Ale 4.25/5*

Running 5.4 for the ABV, 16 for the IBUs and the SRM is a beautiful 78. I did this way back in the dark ages of this channel. I will credit it as one of the 1st porters that turned me into an aficionado of the style.

I gave her a 4.5 rating 5 years ago. This time between changes in ownership, brew batches, and an expanded palate she rates a 4.25.

Still a solid contender and a damn fine brew.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w me.

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

