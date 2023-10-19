Drink Along #87: Breckenridge Brewing Vanilla Porter Ale 4.25/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Running 5.4 for the ABV, 16 for the IBUs and the SRM is a beautiful 78. I did this way back in the dark ages of this channel. I will credit it as one of the 1st porters that turned me into an aficionado of the style.
I gave her a 4.5 rating 5 years ago. This time between changes in ownership, brew batches, and an expanded palate she rates a 4.25.
Still a solid contender and a damn fine brew.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w me.
Skal
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
