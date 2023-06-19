Putin Shocked the World by Showing for the First Time a 'Peace Treaty' Signed by the Ukrainian Side

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On June 17, 2023, the Russian President met with the leaders of African states in St. Petersburg. The leaders of almost all African countries, including South Africa, Senegal, and Mozambique, arrived at the meeting. At this meeting, many issues were discussed, including economic cooperation and contracts in the field of military development. Each of the African leaders present at the meeting noted the irreplaceable role of Russia in the international arena and the great importance of Moscow in supporting and developing the African continent.
*********************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN