© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0010 The Future Not A Nice Place
The future is really not going to be what you think, there is no future for us in this current world, unless that future is slavery and death...
All we can do right now is prepare in the mental and spiritual...
Telegram invite: https://t.me/+ot32kXnNx1g3YWY0
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thesealedministry/home
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/vbiCTaNQE9od