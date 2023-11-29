Joe Biden’s status amongst young voters receives brutal review

US President Joe Biden’s abysmal support amongst young democratic voters continues to slip. In an article written by New York Times, journalist Nate Cohen describes Biden’s falling support amongst young voters and how many of them ‘just don’t like him’. "Mr. Biden has just a 76-20 lead among young voters either registered as Democrats or who have previously voted in a Democratic primary," Mr Cohen said. Biden’s age and the rising cost of living crisis has had a major impact on voters aged between 18-34, leading to many of them abandoning him. With support for the Democratic party slipping away from Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the support for Donald Trump has grown. Trump is currently sitting at a 46 per cent rating among people aged 18-34 which is 4 per cent more than Biden’s 42 per cent.







