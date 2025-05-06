© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If our existence is threatened, NOBODY will survive — nuclear-armed Pakistan’s chilling warning to India.
‘Pakistan will respond in such a way that history will remember’
Adding, Update after posting this video, found this:
‘Multiple loud EXPLOSIONS’ in Pakistan — Reuters. Cause unknown.
India’s launched ‘MISSILE ATTACK’ on Muzaffarabad — Pakistan’s ABN News
❗️ BREAKING: Pakistan CONFIRMS India’s attacking it with missiles
3 locations hit — army spox
Local says 8-9 missiles fired.
BREAKING: India says it has launched ‘Operation Sindoor’
Attacking ‘terrorist camps’ in precision strikes
DID NOT hit Pakistani military sites
India says strikes targeted ‘TERRORIST INFRASTRUCTURE’
Adds operation was ‘focused, measured, and non-escalatory’ – no Pakistani military sites were hit
Awaiting Pakistan’s response…
Adding, Earlier today:
❗️Oman brokered US-Houthi ceasefire
US and Houthis agreed to ceasefire mediated by sultanate of Oman — FM of Oman
Houthis agree to halt attacks on US ships in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait, Foreign Ministry of Oman says.